FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese official sacked for flood piggyback
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese official sacked for flood piggyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - An official in eastern China has been sacked after a picture of him being given a piggyback across a flooded path during a search for missing children went viral online, sparking outrage.

The photo showed the official from Guixi in Jiangxi province being carried on another man’s back through ankle-deep water, keeping his leather shoes dry, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

He was caught on camera on Saturday during a search for three children who had fallen into a swollen river, Xinhua added.

“Wang, vice director of a government office, was about to cross a flooded path when Ding, a low level clerk, offered him the ride. The inappropriate act had a negative social impact and tarnished the image of party officials,” the report said.

Last year, an official in neighboring Zhejiang province was fired after pictures of him being carried across flood waters by a villager while visiting flood victims also caused anger online.

China’s ruling Communist Party has been engaged in a sweeping crackdown on official corruption, excess and abuse of power. Greater access to the Internet has given Chinese people a forum to publicize such cases.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.