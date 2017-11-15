FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China pig herd shrinks further in October: agriculture ministry
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 15, 2017 / 5:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China pig herd shrinks further in October: agriculture ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s pig herd shrank in October by the most in close to two years, said the agriculture ministry on Wednesday, amid a crackdown on farm pollution that has forced hundreds of thousands of farms to close in the past year.

The world’s largest pig herd contracted by 6.6 percent in October from a year ago, said the ministry, without giving detailed livestock figures.

That was more than last month’s drop of 6.1 percent, and a reduction pace not seen since January 2016.

The sow herd fell 5.3 percent last month, also more than last month’s decline, and the largest drop since March 2016.

Both sow and hog herds have registered a year-on-year drop each month since at least the start of 2016, but the pace of shrinkage has accelerated since July this year, as efforts to comply with new environmental regulations gather pace.

Hundreds of thousands of mainly smaller pig farms have closed in recent months, as local governments rush to enforce the tough new standards by December.

Under those standards, livestock production is banned near water sources or major population areas. Farms in other areas must meet high standards on treatment of animal waste.

China produces about 55 million tonnes of pork a year, about half the world’s supply.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.