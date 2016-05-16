Push-ups a push-over as Chinese policeman sets planking world record

BEIJING (Reuters) - With barely a flicker of concern, Chinese policeman Mao Weidong celebrated with push-ups after setting a new Guinness World Record for planking for eight hours, one minute and one second.

Mao edged out the previous record holder, retired U.S. Marine George Wood, who collapsed on the mat after seven hours, four minutes and five seconds in the head-to-head competition.

Planking is a core strength exercise in which the body is kept in a straight line from head to feet, with its weight borne on the forearms and toes.

Mao said his police work had helped him.

“Actually, as Special Weapons And Tactics police, we have lots of strength training every day. I think the strength training is very helpful for doing planking,” he told Reuters TV.

Wood had set the world record for abdominal planking last year with a time of five hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.