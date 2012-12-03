China HSBC November final manufacturing PMI hits 13-month high of 50.5

BEIJING (Reuters) - The pace of activity in China’s vast manufacturing sector quickened for the first time in thirteen months in November, a survey of private factory managers found, adding to evidence that the Chinese economy is reviving after seven quarters of slowing growth.

The final reading for the HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Survey (PMI) rose to 50.5 in November from 49.5 in October, in line with a preliminary survey published late last month. It was the first time since October 2011 that the survey crossed above 50 points, the line that demarcates accelerating from slowing growth.