FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China HSBC PMI hits 49.3 in July, output rosier
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 1, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

China HSBC PMI hits 49.3 in July, output rosier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A contraction in China’s factory sector activity eased in July as output picked up for the first time in five months even as orders stayed under pressure, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.3, its highest level since February. The reading was little changed from a flash, or preliminary, estimate of 49.5 and was higher than 48.2 in June.

The HSBC finding painted a different picture than China’s official PMI, released earlier on Wednesday, which slipped to 50.1 in July from 50.2 in June, as most major sub-indexes fell.

Nonetheless, July marked the ninth straight month when the private-sector PMI was below 50, the threshold dividing expansion from contraction.

In the HSBC survey, the output sub-index rose to 50.0 for the first time since February. In contrast, the output sub-index in the official survey weakened to 51.8 from 52.0 in June.

Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.