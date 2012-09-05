HSBC China services PMI weakens to one-year low of 52.0

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s services sector grew at its slowest pace in a year in August, even though firms are hiring more workers at higher wages, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, following gloomy manufacturing polls earlier in the week.

The HSBC services sector Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 52.0 in August from 53.1 in July, but remained above the 50-point line that delineates expansion from contraction.

A new business sub-index expanded at its slowest rate since August 2011, weighing on the headline figure.

An employment sub-index rose to 52.7, its highest since November, while input prices, which primarily reflect labor costs, were at their highest since May.

Services account for about 43 percent of China’s gross domestic product.

The survey follows two polls of China’s factory activity which painted a far gloomier picture, signaling the pace of growth in the world’s second-largest economy will weaken well into the third quarter and possibly beyond.

The HSBC manufacturing PMI fell to 47.6 in August, its lowest level since March 2009, while an official PMI hit a nine-month low of 49.2 in August, contracting for the first time since November.

“Service providers in China expressed optimism regarding the business outlook,” wrote Markit Economics, which compiled the survey.

“There were also reports of new product developments and business expansion plans. However, the extent of positive sentiment was the lowest in eight months, and muted in the context of historical data.”

On Monday, an official services PMI showed rose to 56.3 for August, a two-month high. But new orders slowed, helping weaken expectations for future performance.

Although many indicators show the slowdown in the Chinese economy is likely to extend well into the third quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of decelerating growth, consumer spending has so far held up, benefitting the services sector.

Broadly speaking, China’s services sector is taking up a greater share of the economy, as more prosperous citizens are better able to afford items such as travel, dining out and massages.

Domestic consumption contributed 4.5 percentage points to the first-half growth rate of 7.8 percent and capital spending added 3.9 percentage points, while exports cut 0.6 percentage points from total growth.

“I believe consumer spending is robust, but not that it would stay robust if there is a protracted industrial contraction,” said Arthur Kroeber, managing director for GK Dragonomics, adding that Chinese consumer spending is one of the least well-measured factors in the economy.

“I am sceptical for the second half.”

Government curbs on the vital property sector combined with a slowdown in China’s export markets have weighed on the economy, with some indicators returning to levels last seen in March 2009. At that time, China was just shaking off the body-blow of the global financial crisis combined with domestic credit restrictions.

Notably, in the official survey, a sub-index for the construction industry ticked up, although it remained below 50. This summer, some local governments have made stabs at reviving the property sector, although those attempts have been batted down by Beijing due to concerns that they could re-ignite inflationary pressures.

While both service sector surveys showed input prices rising, the official survey indicated that firms were able to pass through costs by charging more. The HSBC survey showed a sub-index for prices charged rose to a four-month high, but has stayed below 50 since March.