China official services PMI falls to 55.6 in July
August 3, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

China official services PMI falls to 55.6 in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the services sector fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June, although a construction services sub-index strengthened, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The services sector index follows two PMI surveys of China’s vast manufacturing industry that showed smaller, private firms beginning to stabilize while larger, state-owned enterprises faced continuing pressure from unsold inventories and slowing growth.

A reading below 50 indicates activity is contracting and one above 50 signals expansion.

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing conducts the survey on behalf of China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

China’s fast-growing services industry has so far weathered the global slowdown much better than the factory sector, with the PMI consistently signaling healthy expansion and hitting a 10-month high of 58.0 in March.

Reporting By Lucy Hornby; Editing by Neil Fullick

