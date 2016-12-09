China's politburo stresses need for stronger national security

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, on Friday underlined the importance of maintaining national security, the official Xinhua news agency said.

China must "see clearly that strengthening national security is of extreme importance," it quoted the body as saying.

"Currently, our nation's general sociopolitical situation is overall stable, but the national security environment continues to be complex, and is creating a greater need for a new kind of national security work," it said.