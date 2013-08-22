FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abuse of power charge against China's Bo relates to murder case involving wife
#World News
August 22, 2013 / 2:44 AM / 4 years ago

Abuse of power charge against China's Bo relates to murder case involving wife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gu Kailai (C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, stands at the defendant's dock during a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

JINAN, China (Reuters) - The charge of abuse of power against ousted former politician Bo Xilai relates to the murder case involving his wife, a court in eastern China said on Thursday.

Bo’s wife, Gu Kailai, was found guilty last year of the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood.

Bo’s former police chief, Wang Lijun, reported his suspicions about Gu to Bo, but Bo “boxed his ears”, according to previous official accounts of Wang’s trial last year.

According to sources, Bo was required by Communist Party rules to report the incident to central authorities in Beijing, meaning his failure to do so constituted a challenge to the party’s top leadership.

Reporting by John Ruwitch and Judy Hua; Editing by Jason Subler

