Abuse of power charge against China's Bo relates to murder case involving wife

JINAN, China (Reuters) - The charge of abuse of power against ousted former politician Bo Xilai relates to the murder case involving his wife, a court in eastern China said on Thursday.

Bo’s wife, Gu Kailai, was found guilty last year of the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood.

Bo’s former police chief, Wang Lijun, reported his suspicions about Gu to Bo, but Bo “boxed his ears”, according to previous official accounts of Wang’s trial last year.

According to sources, Bo was required by Communist Party rules to report the incident to central authorities in Beijing, meaning his failure to do so constituted a challenge to the party’s top leadership.