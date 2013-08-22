Ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai denies one bribery charge against him

Disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai stands trial inside the court in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013, in this photo released by Jinan Intermediate People's Court. REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Court/Handout via Reuters

JINAN, China (Reuters) - Ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai denied on Thursday one of the charges of bribery against him, a court in eastern China quoted him as saying as he appeared at the start of his trial.

Bo was charged with receiving about 21.8 million yuan ($3.56 million) in bribes from Xu Ming, a plastics-to-property entrepreneur who is a close friend, and Tang Xiaolin, the general manager of Hong Kong-based export company Dalian International Development Ltd, the court said.

Bo said he did not accept any bribes from Tang, according to a microblog by the Jinan court in eastern China.