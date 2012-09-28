FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 28, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

China sets leadership succession congress for November 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) hugs China's President Hu Jintao before a family photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vladivostok September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party will hold a congress to appoint a new generation of central leaders from November 8, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday, citing the decision of a Politburo meeting.

At the 18th Party Congress, President Hu Jintao, Premier Wen Jiabao and other long-standing leaders will give up their main party posts, making way for new leaders likely to be led by current the Vice President Xi Jinping, who is virtually certain to replace Hu as top leader.

The handover of state posts will then be formalized at the annual meeting of parliament, probably in March next year, when Xi is likely to be appointed state president and Li Keqiang named the new premier.

Reporting by Chris Buckley and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
