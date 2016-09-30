Factbox: China's Communist Youth League

(Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is moving to undermine the once-influential Communist Youth League faction in the ruling Communist Party to ensure he can get people loyal to him into the party's ruling inner core and further cement his rule.

Here are some facts about the Youth League and the principal members of the faction:

WHAT IS THE YOUTH LEAGUE?

The Youth League, known as "tuanpai" in Chinese, boasts 88 million members, many of whom are university students. It was previously a stepping stone to the pinnacle of power and counts among its members former president Hu Jintao and late party chief Hu Yaobang.

It is the biggest single bloc in the current 25-member Politburo, which includes Standing Committee members, with at least 14 seats, though some people have multiple loyalties.

WHO ARE THE PRINCIPAL MEMBERS OF THE YOUTH LEAGUE FACTION?

- Li Keqiang.

China's premier, he assumed office in 2013 and is aged 61.

- Hu Chunhua.

Communist Party boss of the export powerhouse southern province of Guangdong. Hu, 53, has spent much of his career working in restive Tibet.

- Li Yuanchao.

Li, 65, is China's vice president, a largely symbolic, figurehead position.

- Wang Yang.

Wang, 61, is one of China's four vice premiers. He was previously Guangdong's party chief.

- Liu Qibao.

Liu, 63, is China's propaganda minister.

- Lu Hao.

At 49, Lu is the country's youngest provincial governor, in charge of the northeastern rustbelt province of Heilongjiang.

- Liu Yandong.

Another vice premier, she will reach retirement age when she turns 72 late next year.

- Hu Jintao.

Xi's predecessor as China's president, he retired in 2013.

- Hu Yaobang.

A liberal former head of the Communist Party whose death in 1989 sparked the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy demonstrations which were brutally crushed by the army.