BEIJING (Reuters) - Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the world should not be dominated by one currency.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russia is also working on its own national payment system, Medvedev told reporters in Beijing during a visit to China.