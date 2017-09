China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with former U.S. President Bill Clinton (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has been appointed head of the country’s new national security commission by the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo, state news agency Xinhua said on its microblog on Friday.

Details of how the commission would operate had been left unclear when it was announced in a government communiqué in November, but China had hinted it would have a domestic focus.