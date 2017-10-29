Li Qiang named Shanghai party boss: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - The former Communist Party secretary of China’s Jiangsu province, Li Qiang, has been named the top party official in Shanghai, replacing Han Zheng who last week joined the elite Politburo Standing Committee, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.

Li Qiang speaks during the Jiangsu delegations group discussion during the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday unveiled a new senior leadership at the end of the twice-a-decade congress, with new members appointed to the three elite party bodies that run China.

Over the next few weeks and months, a series of other reshuffles will take place as the party moves people into new party and government positions and as others retire.