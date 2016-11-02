Small earthquake rocks northern Oklahoma
A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 rattled parts of northern Oklahoma on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
BEIJING China's smog-ridden Hebei province has asked steel, cement plants and utilities to adjust their production schedule between November and January as part of its battle against pollution, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Companies ranging from petrochemical firms to metal producers will reduce output or shut down on heavy pollution days, Xinhua reported, citing the environmental watchdog of Heibei province.
There are no details on how the provincial government will implement the policy or the companies involved.
Hebei is China's biggest steelmaking region, accounting for a quarter of the country's steel output.
The province has already pledged to impose what it called "special emission restrictions” on local mills by setting up tough standards for sulfur dioxide and other pollutants，a policy document seen by Reuters showed.
Hebei is expecting weather conditions that will help trap pollutants and worsen its problems in winter, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason, editing by Louise Heavens)
A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 rattled parts of northern Oklahoma on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. California on Tuesday moved to ease water conservation rules for farmers in the northern and central parts of the state, a sign that a wet fall may portend an easing of the state's five-year drought.
LOS ANGELES Several damaging Los Angeles-area earthquakes of the 1920s and 1930s, including the deadliest ever in Southern California, may have been induced by oil production during the region's drilling boom of that era, U.S. government scientists reported on Tuesday.