FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's smoggy capital to close 300 companies in battle on pollution
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 23, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

China's smoggy capital to close 300 companies in battle on pollution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Residents wearing masks travel on a bicycle (R) and an electric tricycle along a street on a hazy day in Beijing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing plans to shut 300 companies this year to help reduce choking air pollution in the Chinese capital, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

Beijing is “determined to migrate the capital’s non-core functions,” said Xinhua, citing the city’s mayor, Wang Anshun. The city is actively adopting a coordinated development strategy laid out for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, it added.

Beijing closed 392 manufacturing and polluting firms last year, Xinhua said.

Beijing taken several steps to fight air pollution in recent years. In 2013, the city government limited the number of new vehicles on the roads and ordered the closure or upgrade of the facilities at 1200 companies.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.