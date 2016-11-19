FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
China inspects barbecues, closes some factories to battle smog: Xinhua
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 19, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 9 months ago

China inspects barbecues, closes some factories to battle smog: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Buildings of a residential compound are seen in the haze during a polluted day in Beijing, China, March 17, 2016.Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Provincial governments across China are taking measures ranging from inspecting outdoor barbecues to halting production at industrial plants to reduce worsening air pollution, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

China has adopted various measures over the years to reduce the blankets of smog which shroud many of the country's northern cities in the winter, causing hazardous traffic conditions and disrupting daily life.

The local government in Hebei province has halted seven major industries in the city including steel, cement and glass, said Xinhua.

The Shijiazhuang city government, also in Hebei province, said on Thursday that car owners with certain number plates can only drive on specific days until the end of the year, following days of acrid smog.

Authorities in Chengdu, a city in the southwestern province of Sichuan, have sent law enforcement officials to inspect construction sites and barbecues.

Meanwhile, in the northern municipality of Tianjin, the municipal government has asked 119 companies to halt production until January.

Kindergartens, primary and middle schools have been advised to reduce outdoor activities in Taiyuan, a city in the northern province of Shanxi.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.