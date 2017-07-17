China urges quicker launch of pollution source survey

A traffic police works among heavy smog during a polluted day in Bozhou, Anhui province, China, February 5, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is urging local authorities to speed up the launch of the country's second nationwide general survey of pollution source by establishing local investigation institutes by the end of July, showed a document published by Ministry of Environmental Protection on Monday.

The general survey will target entities and individual business operators who emit contaminations in industrial, agricultural and household sectors or own facilities that release waste, according to a document published by the State Council in October last year.

Led by the State Council, the survey will be funded by both central and local finance.

The survey will be fully conducted in 2018 after the investigation scheme is completed by the end of this year.

China carried out its first nationwide general survey of pollution source in 2007.