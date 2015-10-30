FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 30, 2015 / 5:58 AM / 2 years ago

China to leave two-child policy implementation details to provinces

A boy holds the hand of an elderly woman as they make their way in Beijing October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top family planning authority said on Friday that the government will leave details of implementing a new policy allowing all couples to have two children to each province.

The National Health and Family Planning Commission said in an online statement that couples who qualify for a second child must still seek approvals from authorities - but vowed to further simplify the approval procedure. The expected population growth will not impact China’s strategic environmental resource goals despite pressure on resources, it added.

Ninety million couples qualify under the new policy, which comes after decades of a strict one-child policy, the commission added, saying it expects a labor force aged between 15-59 years to rise by about 30 million by 2050, stabilizing expectations for economic growth.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
