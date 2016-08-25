FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

China's Postal Savings gets HK nod for $8 billion IPO: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man pushes his bicycle past a branch of China Post's Postal Savings Bank of China in Wuhan, Hubei province May 4, 2012.Stringer/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) has secured Hong Kong stock exchange approval for its planned initial public offering (IPO) in the island city, which could raise about $8 billion, IFR reported on Thursday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The nod from the listing committee of the Hong Kong stock exchange would allow the Beijing-based lender to start gauging investor appetite for the offer as soon as Monday.

But the company is likely to start the process in early September, one person familiar with the IPO previously told Reuters.

A successful fundraising by PSBC would make it the world's biggest IPO this year.

An external spokeswoman for PSBC declined to comment.

Beijing-based PSBC [IPO-PSBC.HK] is likely to get between 60 percent and 80 percent of its IPO covered by commitments from cornerstone investors, with $2 billion alone coming from China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; editing by Denny Thomas and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
