FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's postal bank to start pitching $8 billion-$10 billion IPO next week: IFR
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 1, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

China's postal bank to start pitching $8 billion-$10 billion IPO next week: IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past a sign outside a branch of Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) in downtown Beijing, China, November 12, 2015.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) [IPO-PSBC.HK] will start pitching its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) to investors next Monday, moving closer to the world's biggest new listing since 2014, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

PSBC will start "pre-marketing" the deal on Sept. 5 and take orders for the IPO on Sept 13, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The $8 billion to $10 billion IPO would be the world's biggest since e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) went public in 2014 in a record $25 billion deal.

The IPO is set to be priced on Sept. 20 or 21, with a debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange slated for Sept. 28, IFR said.

PSBC didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the deal's timeline.

The bank is seen getting between 60 percent and 80 percent of the IPO covered by commitments from cornerstone investors, people with direct knowledge of the deal said last week.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.