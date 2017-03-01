FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
In China, 12.4 million people brought above poverty line in 2016: Xinhua
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 1, 2017 / 12:34 AM / 6 months ago

In China, 12.4 million people brought above poverty line in 2016: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Some 12.4 million people in China were brought above the poverty line in 2016, in part due to more than 230 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) earmarked to help fight poverty, the state news agency Xinhua said late on Tuesday, quoting official statistics.

China has said it aims to reduce by at least 10 million annually the number of people living in poverty - which it defines as those with less than 2,300 yuan in annual income - and eradicate poverty by 2020.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has labeled the fight against poverty "the most important task" of the ruling Communist Party and the nation.

Financial institutions in China issued 818.1 billion yuan of loans to aid the anti-poverty drive, and outstanding loans now totaled 2.49 trillion yuan, Xinhua said. About 8.01 million households had received access to micro-credit, worth a total of 283.3 billion yuan, it said.

Su Guoxia, with the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, said more financial resources would be added this year, according to Xinhua.

The China Daily newspaper said on Wednesday there were still 43.35 million people living on annual incomes below 2,300 yuan a year.

Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Michael Perry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.