FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China President Xi confident about healthy economic growth
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

China President Xi confident about healthy economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's President Xi Jinping waves to delegates as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 11th National Women's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping is confident that China will have healthy economic growth and will not fall into a middle-income trap, he told a group of Chinese and foreign business leaders on Saturday.

“We are currently changing our way of development, adjusting our economic structure, accelerating our new style of industrialization, promoting technology, urbanization and agricultural modernization,” state media quoted Xi as saying at the meeting in Beijing.

“The domestic elements supporting China’s economic growth are sufficient.”

China’s maturing economy is set to grow at its slackest pace in 23 years this year, at 7.5 percent, as its export sales falter on fragile global demand.

His comments came as leaders prepare to meet from November 9 to November 12 at a plenum that will discuss deepening reforms.

Reporting by Paul Carsten and Judy Hua; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.