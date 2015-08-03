FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

China to strengthen supervision of program trading: China Securities Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator will strengthen supervision of program trading, which could trigger systemic risks in the nation’s stock markets, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced automated program trading as the latest focus of its investigations, and identified 24 stock trading accounts where it said it had detected abnormal bids or bid cancellations.

A CSRC spokesperson told the China Securities Journal that although program trading can improve market liquidity and pricing efficiency at normal times, it can also promote speculative trading and destabilize the market.

In the event of abnormal market fluctuations, program trading can cause systemic risks, and if such trading strategies are used to manipulate the market the consequence could be disastrous, the article said.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
