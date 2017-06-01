FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
China's Foshan city tightens rules on housing purchases
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 1, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 3 months ago

China's Foshan city tightens rules on housing purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's southeastern city of Foshan has cracked down on real estate purchases, the city's housing bureau said on Wednesday, making it the latest to adopt the government's flurry of cooling measures.

Locals and non-residents will now face limits on property purchases in certain areas in order to "maintain the stable and healthy development of the city's real estate market", the Foshan Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said in a statement.

Recently, many cities in China have put limits on purchases as Beijing ramped up measures to rein in house prices, which had surged over the last year.

The government has often blamed unscrupulous behavior by developers and property agents for stoking higher prices.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.