China says planned property database won't be open to public

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese public cannot access a planned property database that has been seen by some as a vital tool for tackling the country’s deep-rooted problem with corruption, preliminary rules released by the government showed on Friday.

The database has been in the works since 2010 and is supposed to allow users to see how many properties a person owns.

It has been touted by some experts as an antidote for rampant graft because of the transparency that it could provide, especially when it comes to officials owning more properties that they should be able to afford on government salaries.

But the system has been repeatedly delayed as regional Chinese governments balked at the idea of having a searchable, central record of home purchases that could expose the wealth of corrupt officials.

Under the draft proposals for the database released by the government on Friday, only the owners of a property and “interested parties” can view the record in the database.

Without owners’ consent, records in the database cannot be disclosed to the public, it said, without further elaboration or explanation.

The draft rules, open for public consultation until Sept. 15, were supposed to have been announced at the end of June.

The government has denied that the aim of the database is to help keep official abuse in check, saying instead that it is to help authorities levy a real estate tax nationwide and temper China’s near-record home prices.

As housing is regarded as one of the best ways to preserve the value of savings in China, multiple home ownership is common, creating a headache for policymakers who need to address the unhappiness of those who cannot afford to buy a home.

Fighting pervasive graft is a central theme for China’s government under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, who has warned, like others before him, that corruption threatens the survival of the Communist Party.