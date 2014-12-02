FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China starts trial of property register: state newspaper
#Business News
December 2, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

China starts trial of property register: state newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A construction site of a new residential and commercial complex is reflected in the waters of a canal in Beijing, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has started to trial a property-registration system in various cities and is expected to launch the scheme nationwide next year, the state-owned China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

The system will help discourage speculation and allow the government to track home ownership, forcing corrupt officials to come clean about properties they have bought with ill-gotten gains, industry experts say.

It is also seen as a step toward the roll-out of a property tax, currently implemented only on a trial basis in the major Chinese cities of Shanghai and Chongqing.

Under the system, owners will also need to register land-use rights including categories such as farming and forestry, as well as sea-use rights, the paper reported, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter.

The report did not list the cities that have launched the pilot program, but it said Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province had already submitted an implementation plan to the Ministry of Land and Resources and could start the registration system by early next year.

Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
