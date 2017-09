A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong is seen from the top of the Shanghai Tower, which is undergoing construction, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai will increase the supply of affordable housing following home price rises in September, Vice Mayor Yang Xiong said on Sunday.

Yang also told a press conference in Shanghai that the city would crack down on illegal activities in the real estate market, without giving details.