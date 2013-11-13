FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong activists barred from setting off on 'protest' voyage
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2013 / 11:34 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong activists barred from setting off on 'protest' voyage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong blocked a group of Chinese activists from embarking upon what was believed to be a voyage to disputed islands in the East China Sea on Wednesday, preventing a diplomatic run in with Japan.

The 15 Hong Kong and Chinese activists and crew loaded food, protest banners and other supplies onto their fishing vessel, Kai Fung No. 2, early on Wednesday claiming they were going “fishing” in the Spratly islands straddling the strategic sea lanes of the South China Sea.

Marine Department officials inspecting their vessel, however, read out a notice warning them to only operate in Hong Kong waters while citing news reports suggesting they were in fact headed for the rocky, uninhabited islands claimed by China and Japan in the East China Sea. The islands are called the Diaoyu in Chinese and the Senkaku by Japan.

Last August a group of activists from Hong Kong eluded Japanese coastguard vessels to land on the disputed islets.

The activists waved Taiwanese and Chinese flags upon landing before being detained by Japanese authorities for several days, triggering a diplomatic spat at a time of tension between Beijing and Tokyo.

Ties between Asia’s two largest economies deteriorated sharply after Japan bought three of the disputed East China Sea islets from a private owner in September 2012, sparking protests and boycotts of Japanese goods across China.

Reporting by James Pomfret and Greg Torode; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.