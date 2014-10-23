China arrests village chief, punishes 16 officials over deadly land clash

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese local government official has been arrested for taking bribes and 16 others have been sacked or suspended for “neglect of duty”, state media said, after deadly violence in the southwest last week between villagers and construction workers.

Eight people were killed when villagers abducted some workers and threw homemade bombs at others in an escalating dispute over compensation for land used for construction in the village of Fuyou near Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province.

Fuyou village council chief Li Jiaming was arrested on Tuesday “for taking bribes several times since he took office in April 2010”, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Nine county and township officials were removed from their posts and another seven officials were suspended, Xinhua said, adding that the violence is still being investigated.

Xinhua did not elaborate on what connection the 17 officials may have had with the disturbances.

Land disputes are one of the main causes of the tens of thousands of street protests occurring across China each year. Most go unreported, though some, such as a revolt in the southern village of Wukan in 2011, have attained a high profile and spurred Beijing to promise action.

China’s slowing economy has reduced tax revenues for local governments at a time when the cooling property market has also dampened land sales, an important source of government income.

The unrest in Fuyou comes as the ruling Communist Party discusses how to strengthen the rule of law, in hopes of damping instability that is greatly feared by the party.