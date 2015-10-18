China police arrest 16 in protest against pier construction: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sixteen local residents who protested construction of a pier in the Chinese southwest city of Beihai have been arrested for disturbing social order, state media reported on Sunday.

Protesters used bamboo poles, umbrellas, stones and water bottles to hit police officers, injuring more than 30, China News reported, citing a Beihai government press conference on Sunday. Ten residents were also hurt and sent to hospital.

The conflict erupted over a plan to build a maritime pier in Beihai, Guangxi province. The pier will occupy 20 meters of beach and 4,000 square meters of land reclamation, Pang Wenyun, head of Beihai maritime bureau, said at the press conference.

Local fishmen, concerned that the pier will lead to greater pollution at the beach, have tried to block the project.

Decades of breakneck economic growth have led to severe environmental damage in many parts of China, which experiences tens of thousands of “mass incidents”, the usual euphemism for protests, every year due to grievances over corruption, pollution and illegal land grabs.

Earlier this month, hundreds of protesters rioted in southern China after weekend demonstrations against a project to build a trash incinerator turned violent, with city government officials saying they had to detain 11 people to restore order.

Beihai residents initially gathered at the pier construction site in September, leading to a suspension of work.

After construction resumed on Thursday, dozens of local residents renewed their protest at the local maritime bureau, maritime rescue station and police station, and about 200 policemen were sent to keep order, the report said.