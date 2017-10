SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city of Tangshan plans to temporarily halve its iron production capacity between mid-November and mid-March, as local authorities deepened efforts to fight smog during winter months, according to an official document seen by Reuters late on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant next to a viaduct on a hazy day in Tangshan, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the authenticity of the document.