Qingdao Port says about 100,000 tonnes of metal involved in alleged fraud
September 12, 2014 / 11:24 AM / 3 years ago

Qingdao Port says about 100,000 tonnes of metal involved in alleged fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aluminum ingots are piled up at a bonded storage area at the Dagang Terminal of Qingdao Port, in Qingdao, Shandong province June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fayen Wong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A suspected financing fraud at China’s Qingdao Port that surfaced in June involves about 300,000 tonnes of alumina, 20,000 tonnes of copper and as much as 80,000 tonnes of aluminum ingots, the port operator said in a statement on Friday.

This is the first time Qingdao Port International has disclosed the amount of metal linked to a case that has wrecked havoc in China’s metal markets and caused banks to temporarily cease lending.

Qingdao Port is at the center of a fraud investigation into duplicated warehouse certificates used to pledge a metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank loans.

Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
