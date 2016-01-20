FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits central China, no reports of casualties
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 20, 2016 / 5:38 PM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits central China, no reports of casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted central China early on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

China’s official Xinhua news agency said there were no immediate reports of casualties from the tremor, which struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) in Menyuan county in Qinghai province.

Phone services in Menyuan, home to around 150,000 people, were operating normally, it said.

Witnesses said many local residents, who fled their homes when the earthquake hit, were spending the night in their cars despite temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius, Xinhua added.

Writing by Dean Yates; Editing by John Stonestreet, Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.