FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China to build deepest, largest high-speed rail station at Great Wall
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

China to build deepest, largest high-speed rail station at Great Wall

A worker looks through the fence of a construction site that is decorated with pictures of the Great Wall at Badaling, north of Beijing, China, September 1, 2016.Thomas Peter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will build the world's deepest and largest high-speed railway station at a popular section of the country's Great Wall, as part of its preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics, state media reported on Thursday.

The station will be at Badaling, the most visited section of the Great Wall which lies about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Beijing. The site received 30,000 tourists in just one day during the Chinese New Year holiday week, according to the China National Tourism Administration.

"The Badaling station will be located 102 meters (335 feet) below the surface, with an underground construction area of 36,000 square meters (387,501 sq feet), equal to five standard soccer fields, making it the deepest and largest high-speed railway station in the world," Chen Bin, director in charge of construction for China Railway No 5 Engineering Group, told the People's Daily newspaper.

The station will sit along a railway network that will link the cities of Beijing and Zhangjiakou, which will host the Winter Olympics.

The Badaling station will run through mountains under the Great Wall, and will require the use of advanced explosion technologies to ensure that the UNESCO World Heritage Site will not be affected, the railway group also said.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.