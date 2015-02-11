FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China in talks with 28 countries on high-speed rail: state trainmaker
February 11, 2015 / 1:03 AM / 3 years ago

China in talks with 28 countries on high-speed rail: state trainmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man stands next to one of the 45 new train wagons that were bought from China's CNR, in a Buenos Aires' subway station February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

TANGSHAN, China (Reuters) - China is in talks with 28 countries including the United States, Russia and Brazil about high-speed rail projects, state-backed trainmaker China CNR said on Wednesday.

The company, which said it was one of the participants in the country’s high-speed rail push, made the comments during a government-organized visit to one of its factories in Tangshan City in north-eastern China.

CNR said its overseas sales amounted to $3 billion last year, up 68.6 percent from the previous year, and that its equipment has been sold to 84 countries and regions.

Reporting by Fang Yan, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

