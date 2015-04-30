FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China issues details on new resource tax structure for rare earth, metals
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 30, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

China issues details on new resource tax structure for rare earth, metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer operates a bulldozer at a site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county, Jiangxi province March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China issued details on a new resource tax structure for rare earth and metals that will be based on prices instead of volumes, effective from May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The country will levy price-based resource tax for light rare earth at between 7.5 percent to 11.5 percent depending on the areas of productions.

For medium and heavy rare earth, the tax will be 27 percent.

The government also set tungsten resource tax at 6.5 percent and for molybdenum at 11.0 percent, the ministry said on its website. (www.mof.gov.cn)

Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.