FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China central bank cuts benchmark interest rates
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

China central bank cuts benchmark interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, is pictured behind an iron chain in Beijing, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China said on Friday it will lower its one-year benchmark lending rate by 40 basis points to 5.6 percent and cut its one-year benchmark deposit rate by 25 basis points, effective Nov. 22.

It also said it would raise the ceiling for deposit rates to 1.2 times the benchmark level from the previous 1.1 times.

Following are comments from analysts on the move:

VINCENZO LONGO, STRATEGIST AT IG

“(The rate cut is) as expected after disappointing PMI manufacturing data and the recent slump in house prices. On a euphoric day like today, this piece of news is adding fuel to the fire.”

Compiled by London editing desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.