China Re shares make modest debut in Hong Kong after $2 billion IPO
#Deals
October 26, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

China Re shares make modest debut in Hong Kong after $2 billion IPO

Elzio Barreto

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in China Reinsurance (Group) gained as much as 3 percent in their Hong Kong stock market debut on Monday after a $2 billion initial public offering that was the second-largest in the city this year.

China Re's stock (1508.HK) rose as high as HK$2.78, before paring gains to stand at HK$2.74 in early morning trade. It had priced its IPO at HK$2.70, the top of the marketing range. The benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI was up 0.6 percent.

The IPO, which follows a $2.3 billion offering from distressed debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co last week, saw cornerstone investors snap up nearly 56 percent of the deal.

The retail portion of the IPO was significantly over-subscribed, triggering a so-called claw-back rule that forces underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional investors to individuals, the firm said in a securities filing on Friday.

Mom and pop investors ordered about 94 times more than the number of shares on offer, while the institutional tranche was also significantly over-subscribed, China Re said.

A 13 percent stock rally in Hong Kong the past month has revived appetite for IPOs after a slump in activity in the third quarter. China International Capital Corp (CICC), the country’s top domestic investment bank, is launching an up to $810 million IPO in Hong Kong on Monday.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

