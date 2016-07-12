FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IKEA to recall 1.7 million chests, dressers in China: watchdog
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

IKEA to recall 1.7 million chests, dressers in China: watchdog

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Ikea MALM dresser is placed by the road, following the recall of almost 36 million chests and dressers in the United States and Canada, in a Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City, U.S., June 28, 2016.Brendan McDermid

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Swedish furniture company IKEA Group [IKEA.UL] said it would recall 1.66 million chests and dressers in China over concerns the drawers could pose a danger to children if not properly fixed to walls, China's safety regulator said on Tuesday.

The recall covers MALM chests or dressers manufactured from 1999 to 2016, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement posted on its website.

IKEA's decision comes after the official Xinhua news agency criticized it last week for showing "arrogance" and not taking responsibility for the problem.

The firm said last Thursday it would not extend a recall of 36 million dressers in North America to China, after the products were linked to six child deaths.

The company carried out a recall in North America because the products did not meet industry standards in the United States, IKEA said in a statement to Reuters. However, they complied with regulations in China, it said.

"But ... after communicating with AQSIQ and the China Consumers Association we have decided to carry out a recall on the MALM dressers," it said.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Additional reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.