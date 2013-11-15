Instant view: China publishes more details of reform plan

LONDON (Reuters) - China will ease its family planning policies and abolish a controversial labor camp system, according to a key document issued after a ruling Communist Party meeting, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

Details of the reform agenda agreed by the party’s leadership for China’s next decade are gradually seeping out. The first indications on Tuesday included a pledge to let markets play a “decisive” role in the economy.

Following are comments from financial market analysts on the publication.

KRISTINA SANDKLEF, CHINA ECONOMIST AT EAST CAPITAL ASSET

MANAGERS IN STOCKHOLM

”The most important thing for me is that they are changing the hukou system of registration and residence in smaller cities and townships, which is good news for the Chinese rural population. Removing the hukou system means you will speed up urbanization, which is the growth engine for China. It means that people can move to the urban areas easier, they can bring their families, and together with the migrants already residing in these cities they will get the same rights as urban citizens, and so you won’t have the kind of dual system that’s in place now. It’s a big step in liberalizing the labor market and allowing free movement of labor.

”For investors, it means there will be more focus on real estate, more need for social housing, better urban infrastructure, and also all these people will be able to start consuming more.

”When it comes to easing single child policy, that may be good for the ageing China but I don’t see it making a huge difference. At present only 40 percent of couples are affected by the single child policy, in the countryside most people can already have two children.

“We don’t know when they will do all these things. That’s the problem. But it’s still good news because it shows they want to do these things.”

KOEN DE LEUS, SENIOR ECONOMIST at KBC, BRUSSELS

“The implementation of these reforms is going to be very slow, but it would be a good thing if they can shift from an investment-based economy to a consumer-based economy. They are not going to rush as they don’t want to endanger the country’s growth.”

KEITH BOWMAN, EQUITY ANALYST AT HARGREAVES LANSDOWN

”Whilst further assessment and detail is needed, the policy moves on the surface appear to be a sizeable step in the right direction.

“Any actions which aid the domestic Chinese economy and therefore help re-balance the global economy should be welcomed with open arms.”

WOUTER STURKENBOOM, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, RUSSELL

INVESTMENTS IN LONDON

”The Capital Account Convertibility news is potentially very positive, as it could take away some of the pressure on financial reserve accumulation.

”Eventually, the biggest impact would be on monetary policy. It will start to allow them to run their interest rates more in line with the underlying economy.

”It’s potentially not good news for Chinese banks but it’s incredibly important for China’s future as it’s the first step on the road to allow the renminbi to float, over time.

JAN VON GERICH, FIXED INCOME CHIEF ANALYST, NORDEA, HELSINKI

“Based on the headlines ... they are moving in a positive direction, but one should not get too carried away as this will be a long process.”