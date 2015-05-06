FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Local governments hinder China's economic growth: People's Daily
May 6, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

Local governments hinder China's economic growth: People's Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Local Chinese officials are failing to implement central government policies to stimulate economic growth, an editorial in the People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, said on Wednesday.

Good policy formulated at a national level remains stuck “on paper” as local party cadres fail to inform businesses about policy or do not adjust local policies to match national changes, the newspaper said.

“It is evil and noxious to merely pay lip service to economic adjustments,” the editorial stated, arguing that larger stimulus is unnecessary if existing policy is correctly and completely implemented.

Some officials have let their local economies slow after Beijing announced GDP growth would not be the only measure of performance, leaving public funds designated to stimulate local economies “snoring” in bank accounts as a budget deficit of 1.62 trillion yuan ($261.21 billion) piles up, the paper said.

China is set to run its biggest budget deficit in 2015 since the global financial crisis, amounting to around 2.3 percent of GDP, with the Chinese government labeling the lowest rate of growth in a quarter of a century as the “new normal”.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by John Ruwitch & Kim COghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
