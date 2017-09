China's President Xi Jinping is pictured during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The full document giving details of reforms agreed at the recent plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party’s top leadership will be released later on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV said on its account on the Twitter-like Weibo service.

The report will contain 16 items, CCTV said. It will release excerpts in its broadcast at 7pm Beijing time (06:00 a.m. EST), it said.