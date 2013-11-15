FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China president: China, U.S. should strengthen policy coordination
#World News
November 15, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

China president: China, U.S. should strengthen policy coordination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s president, Xi Jinping, told visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that China and the United States should strengthen policy coordination during their respective reform and restructuring processes, state media reported on Friday.

Xi also told Lew that China will “push forward reform with greater impetus” to maintain healthy economic growth, Xinhua said.

Lew met Xi and other Chinese leaders during a week-long trip to Asia.

Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
