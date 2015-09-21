FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China premier urges 'urgent' SOE reform to improve competitiveness
#Business News
September 21, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

China premier urges 'urgent' SOE reform to improve competitiveness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang listens to French Finance Minister Michel Sapin at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to press ahead with mergers and acquisitions to improve their competitiveness and for the disposal of “zombie” enterprises, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Sunday.

State-owned enterprises are “in urgent need of reforms as languid mechanism and poor management have resulted in declining profits”, Xinhua quoted Li as saying at a meeting on SOE reform last Friday.

China unveiled earlier this month details of how it would restructure its SOEs, including partial privatization, as data pointed to a cooling in the world’s second-largest economy. The reforms would make SOEs more market-oriented and restructure and dispose of “zombie” enterprises, long-time loss-making firms.

The government manages 111 companies centrally under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, or SASAC. Local governments own and manage around 25,000 state-owned industrial and construction companies and the sector employs nearly 7.5 million people.

Innovation and entrepreneurship should also play a role in the SOE reforms, Li said.

($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

