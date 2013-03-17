Bank of China chairman named head of securities regulator -report

Xiao Gang, chairman of Bank of China Limited, attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING (Reuters) - The chairman of Bank of China Ltd (601988.SS), Xiao Gang, has been named head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Journal reported on its website on Sunday.

Xiao, 54, was named at a Sunday meeting of the commission, the official Securities Journal said.

The appointment comes amid a flurry of appointments to head ministries and other top agencies as China’s annual parliamentary session comes to an end on Sunday.