FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China regulators launch inspections on banking business, wealth management: media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

China regulators launch inspections on banking business, wealth management: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's banking regulator has launched nation-wide health-check on the banking industry, covering a wide range of business areas including deposits, lending, bills and wealth management, the National Business Daily reported on Wednesday.

The regulatory scrutiny follows a series of financial scandals involving bill businesses hit lenders, the newspaper said on its website.

The inspections, which target not only commercial banks, but also trust firms, financial leasing companies and money brokers, will look at whether deposits have been misappropriated, principal payment has been guaranteed on wealth management products, and whether there are under-the-table deals involving bill businesses, the article reported.

Separately, Caixin reported on its website on Wednesday that China's securities regulator has urged securities firms, fund houses and futures brokerages to conduct self-inspections on their wealth management businesses, and take corrective measures accordingly.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.