China securities regulator says will continue to support M&As by listed companies

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said it would continue to support secondary offerings and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) by qualified listed companies.

The China Securities Commission (CSRC) made the comments in response to recent media reports that regulators had suspended additional fundraising and M&As in four industries, including online finance, gaming, film and virtual reality.

The comments, made at a news conference in Beijing, were posted on the CSRC’s official micro blog.