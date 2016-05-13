FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China securities regulator says will continue to support M&As by listed companies
May 13, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

China securities regulator says will continue to support M&As by listed companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said it would continue to support secondary offerings and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) by qualified listed companies.

The China Securities Commission (CSRC) made the comments in response to recent media reports that regulators had suspended additional fundraising and M&As in four industries, including online finance, gaming, film and virtual reality.

The comments, made at a news conference in Beijing, were posted on the CSRC’s official micro blog.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

