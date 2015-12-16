China securities regulator internal investigation uncover 103 problems

An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - An internal investigation conducted over the past two years by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has uncovered 103 problems at the agency’s individual offices, a statement released by China’s anti-corruption watchdog said Wednesday.

The statement posted on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection cited honesty, cash management and overpayment problems among the issues uncovered in the CSRC’s internal affairs probe, without providing further details.

China’s financial regulators have been under heavy pressure since stock markets collapsed in mid-June following a long bull run.

A wide crackdown on suspected stock manipulation has since put the spotlight on a number of senior officials at top Chinese brokerages and the CSRC.

Yao Gang, vice chairman of the CSRC, was removed from his post following an inquiry into “serious breaches of discipline,” the state news agency Xinhua reported on December 10.

Reports that the chairman of Hong Kong listed Fosun International, one of China’s largest private conglomerates, was assisting Chinese authorities with an investigation earlier this week have also sparked fears that the crackdown is spreading into the private sector.